Police warning for Gumtree users after scam text

Cleveland Police is warning users of Gumtree to beware a potential scam affecting their accounts.

Some users of the selling website may have had their usernames and passwords stolen, following the receipt of a fraudulent text message, which asked people to log in to their accounts.

Officers at the force are reminding people to be vigilant, and are working alongside Gumtree and the North East Regional Cyber Crime Unit to keep their details safe.

An email will be sent to affected users today, informing them that their username and password have been compromised. They will also issue crime prevention advice, and tips for keeping accounts secure.

How to keep your account safe

To create a strong password, simply choose three random words and use numbers, symbols and combinations of upper and lower letters.

Where possible enable two-factor authentication - which sends a code to a mobile phone or other device, which requires a password in order to gain access, much like when you confirm an online bank payment.

If anyone believes that they may have been a victim of this scam, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Also ensure that passwords are changed to a new and stronger ones, and monitor bank accounts for any unusual activity.

What to do if you're affected

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud or cyber crime and are based within the UK, you can report this via Action Fraud.

Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime. You can visit them online here.

Further information on how to stay safe online can also be found at Get Safe Online.

Get Safe Online is the UK’s leading source of unbiased, factual and easy-to-understand information on online safety.