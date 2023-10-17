Police wish to speak to Clayton Ophield over robberies and say he has links to Peterlee, Hartlepool and Easington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterlee Police said in a statement: “Have you seen Clayton Ophield?
“We want to speak to him in connection with several robberies and aggravated burglaries that have taken place in the east of the county over recent months.
“Three men have already been charged in connection with the incidents and remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on November 10.
“A woman has also been charged and released on bail to appear at court.
“Investigating officers believe 21-year-old Clayton will have vital information that could assist their investigation and would like to speak to anyone who knows where he is.
“He has links to the east of the county, in particular Peterlee, Hartlepool and Easington.
“Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact us on 101 and ask to speak to the East CID team.
“Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”