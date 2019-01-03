Pregnant shoplifter tried to steal from Hartlepool's B&M store by loading items onto a pushchair

A pregnant shoplifter loaded a pushchair with goods and tried to steal the items from a Hartlepool store.

Bethany Summerscale, 19, had the pushchair when she was detained in a B&M store in Hartlepool but there were no toddlers in it.

It was packed with £140 worth of stolen groceries, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Summerscale pleaded guilty to theft of goods worth £140.36p from B&M on August 14 last year, possession of an offensive weapon a flick knife and assaulting a police officer.

The teenager, who appeared over a videolink from Low Newton Prison, told Judge Stephen Ashurst: "I have got a baby on the way.

"I had two miscarriages in the past and I was still grieving.

"Now I know that they are in heaven. I was silly and I did not realise that."

The judge had ordered a psychiatric report on her but she failed to keep the appointment at Merrick House mental health unit in Easington.

She told the judge that she had been found a house "next to" the probation office in Peterlee and that she could go there if she had any concerns.

Summerscale's solicitor Andrew Coleman said that her boyfriend and her mother had both offered her to move into their addresses in Peterlee.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh said that the police would need to check if the addresses were available and suitable.

Judge Ashurst told Mr Coleman that the checks would be made "because of the fact that your client has not been entirely correct with the authority items in the past".

The judge said that if an address was approved he would grant her bail from 2pm next Monday to keep a psychiatric appointment at Merrick House next Tuesday.

Summerscale, listed by the court as living at Morriss Crescent, Durham, was also ordered to report to Peterlee police station on Mondays and Fridays between noon and 4pm.

Judge Ashurst added: "She certainly seems on the evidence of the video footage this morning to be in a slightly better form of mind than she was before Christmas."

No date was fixed for her sentence.