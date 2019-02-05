Probe launched after council workers almost hit by car which raced around a bin wagon in a Hartlepool street

This is the terrifying moment a binman is almost hit by a car - passing just inches away from the Hartlepool council worker in a town street.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs say there have been three incidents in the last fortnight where bin crews have reported near misses when they have almost been hit by a car.

Council chiefs say some of the incidents have been caught on CCTV from cameras attached to the vehicles and have been reported to Cleveland Police.

Another incident caught on CCTV shows a van mount a kerb and drive over the pavement in front of one of the council workers to get around the bin wagon.

In a bid to stamp out on the danger driving, the council has released video footage of one of the incidents, which have been described as 'completely inexcusable'.

Bin crews and council managers in Hartlepool are now joining together to highlight concerns over the reckless driving that is endangering staff and the public.

A vehicle drives over a pavement close to one of the bin crew to get past the bin wagon.

Tony Hanson, assistant director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services) at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I’m sure the vast majority of residents will be shocked and appalled to see the footage of these near misses.

“Our bin crews work in all weathers providing a vital service to residents and businesses alike and these incidents are completely inexcusable.

“Vehicles driving on pavements might just as easily hit a child as a crew member and we will take action to prosecute impatient motorists where appropriate.

“We do understand people lead busy lives, but collections only take a few moments and we would urge drivers not to put our crews and other road users in danger.”

Tony Hanson, Assistant Director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services) at Hartlepool Borough Council, wiith members of the council's bin crews.

It comes months after Durham County Council released CCTV footage showing the dangers their staff face on a weekly basis.

Incidents included motorists speeding recklessly on pavements past staff instead of waiting patiently for wagons to move.

Examples were caught on vehicle security cameras and released as part of a new respect campaign launched with police and unions.

While council bosses described the overall number of incidents as “low but growing”, they wanted to tackle the problem before an employee or innocent member of the public suffers injury or even worse.

A new video has been launched to demonstrate some of the near misses faced by Hartlepool Borough Council staff and is available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/respect-campaign