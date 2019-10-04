£10,000 reward offered for information on murder of Hartlepool dad

Do you know this man? Call 101 or Crimestoppers

The 30-year-old dad was found dead at a property in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool on Sunday, September 15.

A public appeal has been issued to find three men believed to be in the area at the time of the alleged murder.

The men, who are believed to be Albanian, are thought to all have links to Bolton, Sheffield, Leeds and the Edgware, Primrose Hill and Kilburn areas of London.

Do you know this man?

The first man was a passenger in a silver Mercedes E Class. He is thought to have links with Bolton, Sheffield and Leeds, is in his early 40s with very short or shaved dark hair and dark facial hair.

The second man appears to be in his 20s and is wearing a light-coloured sweatshirt top with dark bands around the arms and the `Fila’ logo, dark trousers and light trainers. He is of medium/muscular build and has short black hair which is longer on top.

The third man is wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and jogging bottoms, and trainers with light and dark markings. He appears to be in his 20s or early 30s with a medium/muscular build.

Charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to our charity - on 0800 555 111 or via Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Ruth McNee, North East Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity believes that everyone has the right to feel safe wherever they live. It could be that you are worried about speaking directly to the authorities and yet you have important information. Let me reassure you that in over 31 years our charity has always kept its 100% anonymity promise to everyone who has trusted us.

“No one will know you contacted us and it could be your information, however small, that makes a difference. You can call our charity’s 24/7 UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Please do the right thing and tell us what you know to help protect our communities from harm.”