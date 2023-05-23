Public urged to take advantage of knife amnesty after Hartlepool Police seize swords
Anyone keeping potentially dangerous knives or sharp objects is urged to take advantage of an ongoing amnesty campaign and surrender them.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 08:57 BST
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police have commented after recovering two swords from an address in Oxford Road on May 22.
PC Anthony Patterson said "As part of Operation Sceptre we encourage anyone who wishes to dispose of any knives or sharp objects to attend Hartlepool Police Station where we have a knife amnesty bin to dispose of these items anonymously."