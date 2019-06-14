Suspected drugs with a street value of up to £6,000 have been seized in a raid.

On Friday officers from Hartlepool Community Safety Team raided an address in St Joan's Grove in the Foggy Furze area of Hartlepool.

Controlled drugs with an approximate street value of between £5,000 and £6,000 were recovered from inside the address.

Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested and are assisting police with the investigation.

Acting Inspector Adrian Dack of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said: "We have received numerous complaints of anti social behaviour and suspected drug abuse occuring at this property and as a result we have executed a warrant to address the concerns of the community. Four males were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs."