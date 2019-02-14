Raiders target Greggs as they snatch safes in 'linked' store break-ins

A trio of Greggs shops have been targeted by thieves who broke in and stole their safes.

Police are appealing for information after three Greggs stores in Billingham, Marton and Stockton were broken into.

The most recent burglary was at Greggs on Preston Farm industrial estate in Stockton and was reported to officers yesterday at 1:50am.

Two other burglaries have occurred on Stokesley Road in Marton on Sunday, January 13, and on Station Road in Billingham on Monday, January 21.

Safes were stolen from each of the premises.

Police believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or of the people responsible is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 025003.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.