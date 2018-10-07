Reward offered after robbery on William Hill bookmakers

Police are appealing for information after a bookmakers was robbed.

The raid took place on the William Hill bookmakers on 6th Street, Horden, at around 7.30pm, yesterday.

It is unknown if the robbers managed to escape with cash or if anyone was hurt.

Meanwhile, a reward has been offered, by the Association of British Bookmakers (ABB), for information that successfully leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101. Callers are asked to quote incident number 419 of Oct 6 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.