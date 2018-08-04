Road remains closed as police investigate woman's murder in Hartlepool

Drivers are being diverted as police investigate the murder of a woman in Hartlepool.

A section of Oxford Road between Catcote Road and Swalebrooke Avenue has been cordoned off as the police operation continues.

Police at the murder scene in Oxford Road

Cleveland Police say the victim, who has not been identified, suffered significant injuries and died after a suspected "targeted attack".



The incident happened in Oxford Road just after 9pm last night.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

