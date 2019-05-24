Robber admits ‘moment of madness’ after stealing car from severely disabled Hartlepool man

A robber who took a car from a severely disabled man told a judge it was a 'moment of madness'.

Dean Jenkins made the remark after Judge Howard Crowson told him he was considering passing an extended sentence under laws designed to crack down on dangerous offenders.

"I'm not dangerous," said Jenkins. "I won't do anything like this again, it was a moment of madness."

The court heard Jenkins took car keys then he took the car from the victim who lives in Hartlepool.

Paul Rooney, prosecuting, said Jenkins was on licence at the time from a previous sentence for robbery at a bookmaker in May, 2017, in which £477 cash was taken.

Jenkins, 34, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, admitted robbery, and he admitted theft, both on April 17.

The court heard he is also due to be sentenced for a separate case of assault.

Rod Hunt, defending, said: "The defendant would like to be sentenced today, but I have explained to him that may not be possible.

"He has been recalled to serve the balance of his last robbery sentence."

Judge Crowson ordered a report from the Probation Service to help determine if Jenkins should be sentenced as a dangerous offender.

"The simplest way to put that is you may get a longer licence period," the judge told Jenkins.

"I haven't made up my mind yet, and the report will help me do that."

Jenkins was remanded in custody until June 27, when it is expected he will be sentenced.