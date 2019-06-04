Robbery suspect in custody following Hartlepool police chase

A robbery suspect was arrested after a car was abandoned following a police chase.

Officers were on the look out for a silver Mercedes following an incident in Barton Avenue, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, at around 7pm on Monday night.

The vehicle was later spotted in the West View area of town and a pursuit followed.

The Mercedes was abandoned in Garside Drive before a 30-year-old man was arrested nearby.

He is now in custody helping police with their inquiries.

A Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit (RPU) spokesman said: “Officers in Hartlepool were on the look-out for the Mercedes following an earlier incident in the town.

“Spotted in the West View area it made off before being abandoned.

“The driver was detained close by and arrested on suspicion of robbery as well as fail to stop and dangerous driving.”

In a second incident on Monday night, officers arrested a man spotted walking alongside the A19.

The RPU spokesman said: “A male reportedly walking along the A19 was located in the area of Wolviston services.

“Having being checked by one of our north patrols he was found to be wanted for an alleged criminal damage and arrested on suspicion of the offence.”