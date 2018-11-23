Robbery suspect tells her co-accused boyfriend 'I'm pregnant' over videolink court hearing

Romance blossomed in court for a couple facing a robbery charge as a woman told her lover she is pregnant in a hearing over videolink.

Rebecca Wahab, 24, appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink from Low Newton Prison and her boyfriend Sean Bradley, was on a split screen videolink from Durham Prison.

The pair from Hartlepool a face charge of store robbery in the town last month.

They could see each other and chat as well as talk to Judge Howard Crowson and his clerk.

Wahab opened the coversation with Bradley saying: "I'm pregnant, you know."

Bradley responded: "Love you babe."

Wahab said: "I love you. I'm getting fat."

Bradley consoled her: "No you're not ."

They have pleaded not guilty to robbery of a Premier Store in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, on October 23 and stealing £40.

The judge told them: "The prosecution are now looking at the event in the store."

The couple, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, were further remanded in custody until December 13.