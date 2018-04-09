Russian motorbike and sidecar snatched by thieves from outside house

Thieves wheeled away a rare motorcycle and its side car as they struck during the early hours.

Police in Peterlee are appealing for help after the blue Russian motorbike and sidecar were taken from outside of an address on Hardwick Street, Blackhall Colliery, at around 3.30am on Friday.

The bike was last seen at around 10pm on Thursday.

Pc James Hanson, from Durham Constabulary, said: “I am looking for any witnesses who might have seen this bike during the night or can provide me with any information of anyone involved in the theft.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious, is asked to call Durham Police on 101 quoting reference number 35 of April 6.