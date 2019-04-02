Samurai swords, drugs and £10,000 in cash seized as police arrest wanted man in Hartlepool

Traffic cops got more than they bargained for when they spotted a wanted man on a Hartlepool road.
Officers from the Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit spotted a vehicle linked to the man on the A689 between Hartlepool and Wolviston last night.
They found he was the front seat passenger, and arrested him in connection with an historic wounding offence.
When he was searched, police found he had more than £10,000 in cash on his person, and some white powder was also seized from the vehicle.
He is being held for questioning on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a class A substance.
The driver of the car was found to be disqualified and uninsured, and failed a roadside drug swipe for cocaine.
He was arrested for these offences and in connection with the money and powder.
A further quantity of cash, and two Samurai-style swords were seized in house searches after the suspects' arrest.
Both men remain in custody pending interview.