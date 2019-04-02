Samurai swords, drugs and £10,000 in cash seized as police arrest wanted man in Hartlepool

Traffic cops got more than they bargained for when they spotted a wanted man on a Hartlepool road.

Officers from the Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit spotted a vehicle linked to the man on the A689 between Hartlepool and Wolviston last night.

One of the Samurai-style swords recovered by police in a house search after the men's arrest. Pic: Cleveland & Durham RPU.

They found he was the front seat passenger, and arrested him in connection with an historic wounding offence.

When he was searched, police found he had more than £10,000 in cash on his person, and some white powder was also seized from the vehicle.

He is being held for questioning on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a class A substance.

The driver of the car was found to be disqualified and uninsured, and failed a roadside drug swipe for cocaine.

More than 10,000 in cash was seized from one of the men helping police with their inquiries. Pic: Cleveland & Durham RPU.

He was arrested for these offences and in connection with the money and powder.

A further quantity of cash, and two Samurai-style swords were seized in house searches after the suspects' arrest.

Both men remain in custody pending interview.