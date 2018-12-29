School pupils from Hartlepool hailed by chief constable after becoming 'mini police'

Pupils from a Hartlepool primary school have “graduated” as Mini Police with praise from Cleveland’s Chief Constable Mike Veale.

Mr Veale attended a special assembly at St Helen’s Primary School on the Headland and presented 10 children with certificates to recognise their successful completion of a six-week course.

“I have been in policing for 35 years and one of the reasons I am still involved and so proud to be a Chief Constable is because of occasions like this” said Chief Constable Veale

“These young people have done brilliantly and I would like to congratulate them on their achievement."

The children worked closely with PCSO Lindsey Blackburn, one of Cleveland Police’s School Liaison Officers, for one hour a week for six weeks.

They looked at different aspects of being a police officer, learned about the law and get involved in community engagement.

“They produced a crime prevention leaflet and went out into the community, knocking on residents’ doors to give them advice,” explained PCSO Blackburn.

Headteacher Carole Bradley added: “We encourage all of our children to be good citizens in the local community and the wider Hartlepool community.

“I am extremely proud of the children for taking part in this project so enthusiastically. In our vision statement we identify the school as a beacon of the community and their involvement in this scheme reflects that vision and ethos.”