Schoolgirl injured after she is attacked by gang of youths in Hartlepool park
A schoolgirl suffered minor injuries and was left shaken after she was attacked by a gang of youths.
Monday, 26th April 2021, 4:44 pm
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We received a report of an assault by a group of youths on a 12-year-old girl in Rossmere Park, Hartlepool, around 6pm on Saturday, April 24.
"The girl suffered minor injuries in the assault, but was also understandably left shaken.
"Officers are investigating and inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 065290.”
