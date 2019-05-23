Search for true owners of gaming kit after police discover items dumped on Hartlepool street

Police have launched an effort to reunite games console items with their real owner after they were discovered dumped on a grassed area on a street.

Earlier tonight, officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team were alerted to some items of property which had been located by a resident on the grassed area of Ridlington Way in the King Oswy area.

A spokesman for the team said: "On closer inspection the items were games console related and must surely belong to someone.

"For obvious reasons we cannot disclose exactly what items were found, but if you are missing anything then you should be able to tell us exactly what.

"If you think the items may be yours or you know someone who is missing some computer game related items please call 101 and ask to speak to PCSO 7985 with regards to event 86172."