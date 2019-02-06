Search for van driver who tried to talk nine-year-old boy into getting in his van on Hartlepool street

A man offered to give a school boy a lift home in a suspicious incident now under investigation by police.

Officers from Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a nine-year-old boy reported that the driver of a white van was acting suspiciously on Masefield road in Hartlepool.

At around 4:15pm yesterday, the driver spoke to the boy and offered to take him home and when the boy refused he drove away.

The man is described as white, around 30 years old, and driving a Sprinter type van.

Neighbourhood officers are investigating and looking at CCTV in the area.

They are also appealing for people to check their dash cam or private CCTV to help them with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting 020949 or on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.