Search uncovers 'small yet well set up' cannabis farm after police get tip offs from worried residents

The smell of a cannabis farm led police to a drugs haul after residents told officers they feared it would lead to more crime on their doorsteps.

Today, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said it acted on information received from members of the public and discovered a cannabis farm in the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool.

Officers who found the drugs farm say it was "small yet well set up."

Checks resulted in the seizure of growing plants and bags of already harvested mature plants from an address in Colwyn Road.

A 35-year-old woman has been questioned by officers.

Earlier this month, Cleveland Police revealed it uncovers an average one cannabis farm a week in the town.

Sergeant Ian Raine of Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: "A number of people came forward from our local community expressing concerns over the strong smell of cannabis in the area and how this was having a negative effect on their quality of life.

Some of the drug had already been bagged up when it was found by police.

"They also raised concerns for the potential increase in antisocial behaviour and crime linked to it as there are a number of vulnerable residents living in the locality.

"As a result officers attended an address in Colwyn Road and located a small yet well set up cannabis grow.

"This action shows that we will listen to our communities and also act upon the information they provide and I encourage them to keep on doing so."

Anyone who would like to report a crime can call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.