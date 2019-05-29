Seaton parking ticket machines badly damaged by would-be thieves

Two parking ticket machines at Seaton Carew have been damaged after being attacked.

It is thought the vandals were trying to steal cash but they got away empty-handed.

The machines at either end of Seaton were targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

Police are investigating and council chiefs, who operate the machines, are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

One in the Newburn Bridge car park, off Coronation Drive, was virtually uprooted and may need to be replaced.

Council bosses hope to repair the second parking machine targeted at the Rocket House car park behind The Front.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “Two pay and display parking ticket machines at Seaton Carew – one at the Rocket House car park and the other a short distance away at the Newburn Bridge car park – were targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

“The latter was very badly damaged and may need to be replaced, but we hope to be able to repair the other one.

“No cash was stolen from either machine, and in any case all parking ticket machines are emptied regularly and never contain large amounts of money.

“Both incidents have been reported to the police who are investigating. CCTV footage in both areas is also being checked to see if there is any recorded footage of a vehicle that we believe was involved.

“If anyone has any information, we would urge them to contact the police on 101.”