Second man charged with murder of Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain

Detectives have charged a second man with murder over the death of a Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain.

By Fiona Thompson
Friday, 20th September 2019, 19:00 pm
Updated Friday, 20th September 2019, 19:18 pm
Hemwand Ali Hussain, who was found dead inside a house in Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool, last weekend. Photo: Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police has confirmed it has charged a 22-year-old man.

He was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).

Yesterday, 38-year-old Noza Saffari faced the same charge when he appeared before the same court.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, who was found dead inside a house in Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool, last weekend. Photo: Cleveland Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The court heard Saffari is accused of committing the offence in the town last Saturday.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Hussain’s body was discovered in a terraced house in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road, on Sunday.

Saffari appeared before Middlesbrough magistrates dressed in a grey T-shirt.

Saffari spoke only to confirm his name, age and his address in Park Lane, Middlesbrough.

The scene in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, was cordoned off by police. Picture by Frank Reid.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Saffari will appear at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday.

It is likely the case will be quickly adjourned until Thursday, October 17.

Mr Hussain was a 30-year-old father to two young boys.

The street was cordoned off as inquiries were carried out.

Paying tribute to him, his family said earlier this week: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”

Forensic officers were seen at the house and a tent was set up by police as inquiries were launched into the tragedy.

Cleveland Police also carried out house-to-house inquiries as they gathered information from the community.