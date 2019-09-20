Hemwand Ali Hussain, who was found dead inside a house in Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool, last weekend. Photo: Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police has confirmed it has charged a 22-year-old man.

He was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).

Hemwand Ali Hussain, who was found dead inside a house in Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool, last weekend. Photo: Cleveland Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Saffari is accused of committing the offence in the town last Saturday.

Saffari appeared before Middlesbrough magistrates dressed in a grey T-shirt.

Saffari spoke only to confirm his name, age and his address in Park Lane, Middlesbrough.

The scene in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, was cordoned off by police. Picture by Frank Reid.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Saffari will appear at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday.

It is likely the case will be quickly adjourned until Thursday, October 17.

Mr Hussain was a 30-year-old father to two young boys.

The street was cordoned off as inquiries were carried out.

Paying tribute to him, his family said earlier this week: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”

Forensic officers were seen at the house and a tent was set up by police as inquiries were launched into the tragedy.