Second man charged with murder of Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain
Detectives have charged a second man with murder over the death of a Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain.
Cleveland Police has confirmed it has charged a 22-year-old man.
He was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).
The court heard Saffari is accused of committing the offence in the town last Saturday.
A murder investigation was launched after Mr Hussain’s body was discovered in a terraced house in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road, on Sunday.
Saffari appeared before Middlesbrough magistrates dressed in a grey T-shirt.
Saffari spoke only to confirm his name, age and his address in Park Lane, Middlesbrough.
No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.
Saffari will appear at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday.
It is likely the case will be quickly adjourned until Thursday, October 17.
Mr Hussain was a 30-year-old father to two young boys.
Paying tribute to him, his family said earlier this week: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”
Forensic officers were seen at the house and a tent was set up by police as inquiries were launched into the tragedy.
Cleveland Police also carried out house-to-house inquiries as they gathered information from the community.