See inside the £50,000 cannabis farm found in Hartlepool
Police have found a cannabis farm believed to be worth around £50,000.
It was located at a property in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, on Thursday evening.No arrests have been made in connection with the haul as yet and inquiries are ongoing.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “A cannabis farm with a street value of around £50,000 has been recovered by police and these drugs will now not be distributed on the streets of Hartlepool.“Drugs blight the lives of many local residents, through drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour, and this won’t be tolerated.“Police will take action regarding any information received on drugs activity and anyone with information is encouraged to call Cleveland Police on 101 or call Hartlepool Community Safety Team on (01429) 523100.”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.