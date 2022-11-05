News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

See pictures of Land Rover stuck in Wynyard shop front following suspected drink driving collision

Police have detained a man after his car ploughed into a shop front in Wynyard.

By James Harrison
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 12:45pm
Flats above the Co-op store had to be evacuated.
Flats above the Co-op store had to be evacuated.

According to Cleveland Police, the 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, after the black Land Rover Defender he was driving collided with the shop front of the Villlage Stores Co-op, in Wynyard, at around 9:30pm last night (Friday, November 4).

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the incident, but “substantial damage” was caused to the shop and occupants of the flats above had to be evacuated.

Photos from the scene on Saturday (November 5) afternoon showed the vehicle still inside the store as far as the windscreen.

Cleveland Police were alerted to the incident on Friday (November 4) night.

Most Popular

Read More
Northern ‘working up a plan’ for a fuller Wednesday service after rail strikes c...
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the incident, in Wynyard.