Flats above the Co-op store had to be evacuated.

According to Cleveland Police, the 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, after the black Land Rover Defender he was driving collided with the shop front of the Villlage Stores Co-op, in Wynyard, at around 9:30pm last night (Friday, November 4).

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the incident, but “substantial damage” was caused to the shop and occupants of the flats above had to be evacuated.

Photos from the scene on Saturday (November 5) afternoon showed the vehicle still inside the store as far as the windscreen.

Cleveland Police were alerted to the incident on Friday (November 4) night.