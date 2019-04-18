Senior Cleveland Police officer suspended following arrest

A senior Cleveland Police officer has been suspended on suspicion of gross misconduct after being arrested.

The force has not named the officer but it is understood to be Assistant Chief Constable Adrian Roberts.

Police have also not said why Assistant Chief Constable Roberts was arrested but stressed his suspension was a 'neutral act' and the officer is innocent until found guilty.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “A decision has been taken to suspend a senior officer on suspicion of gross misconduct.

“There is a presumption of innocence throughout any investigative process which is right, fair and proper and we would ask in the interests of fairness that the media do not indulge in speculation.

“Suspension is a neutral act and it is important for all those concerned and the integrity of the investigation that the individual concerned is innocent unless demonstrated otherwise.

“The matter has been referred into the IOPC."

The spokesperson added: “We can confirm that the officer concerned has been arrested and released under investigation.

"There is a presumption of innocence throughout any investigative process which is right, fair and proper and we would ask in the interests of fairness that the media do not indulge in speculation as to the nature of this investigation.”