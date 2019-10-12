David Peterson, 50, was challenged by security worker Peter Foxton outside The Range on Hartlepool’s Tees Bay Retail Park after observing Peterson inside putting DIY goods into two carrier bags and walk out without paying.

David Peterson, 50, attacked Peter Foxton when the plain-clothed security officer challenged him about stealing around £150 of do-it-yourself products outside The Range on Hartlepool’s Tees Bay Retail Park.

Mr Foxton, who had watched Peterson putting items inside two carrier bags and leave without paying, was left with blood pouring from his face after suffering a cut under his eye and to his nose.

Former Irish Guardsman Mark Cantwell, 33, came to his aid and pinned Peterson down until the police arrived.

Former Irish Guardsman Mark Cantwell outside of The Range on Tees Bay Retail Park where the incident happened.

Describing the assault in court earlier this month, Mr Foxton said: “He pushed me away and started thrashing out with his arms.

“I took hold of his arms and the bags dropped to the floor.

“His right arm became free and he punched me to the right side of the face.

“As I was restraining him a member of staff came and assisted and then a member of the public tapped me on the shoulder and said he was HM Forces Army ‘do you require assistance?’

“He took him off me and restrained him on the floor.”

Mark, originally from Dublin who moved to Hartlepool to marry wife Janine King, was shopping at The Range on Saturday, August 10, when the disturbance happened.

He later told the Mail: “The shoplifter had assaulted him and he seemed quite badly injured.

“I wasn’t too sure whether to step in or not, but when I saw he was bleeding I thought I had best step in.

“The shoplifter was on top of the security guard and everyone was just stood around watching.”

Peterson, of Brafferton Street, Hartlepool, had a criminal record of 62 convictions for 182 offences, including 94 related to theft.

He was convicted of the theft of DIY products worth £148 and assault after a trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

He is currently remanded in custody while waiting for other matters to be dealt with at the crown court in February.