Seven arrests following drugs raid at Hartlepool house today

Seven people have been arrested following a drugs raid on a house in Hartlepool today.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in the Cornwall Street area of the town.

The warrant was obtained after concerns were raised by local officers, members of the public and partner agencies about increased drug related activity in the area.

A total of seven arrests were made at the address; four men and three women on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A quantity of substances believed to be Class A and Class B drugs were seized by officers as well as several mobile phones and scales believed to be used in conjunction with the supply of the drugs.

Sergeant Adrian Dack of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “We have executed another magistrates search warrant in the Burn Valley area following the information the community is providing us/ There are currently seven people sat in custody being dealt with for drug related offences and a quantity of drugs have been recovered.

"Thank you for working with us, for providing us with the information and for being patient as to the action taken. We are now pursuing a premises closure order on the address by working with the local authority and the landlord of the property”

To report drug dealing in your area call 101 or in an emergency dial 999. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.