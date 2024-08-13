Shoplifter assaulted Sainsbury's member of staff and two Cleveland Police officers
Jonathan Williams, 38, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, became aggressive when confronted about taking some steak and cheese in a Sainsbury’s store.
He pushed the store worker and a female police officer who was called to the incident and tried to handcuff him.
Williams also kicked a male police officer several times in the shins when he was brought to the ground.
He pleaded guilty to charges of theft, common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker over the incident in Thornaby last November.
Williams was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 75 hours unpaid work at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.
In mitigation, the court heard how he had fallen into a “cycle of hopelessness” after the breakdown of a relationship and being unable to work left him homeless.
Recorder Georgina Nolan also imposed an alcohol monitoring tag for up to 75 days and mental health treatment requirement.