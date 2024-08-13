Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter assaulted a supermarket assistant and two police officers when challenged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Williams, 38, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, became aggressive when confronted about taking some steak and cheese in a Sainsbury’s store.

He pushed the store worker and a female police officer who was called to the incident and tried to handcuff him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams also kicked a male police officer several times in the shins when he was brought to the ground.

A shoplifter assaulted a supermarket assistant and two police officers when challenged in a Sainsbury's store.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft, common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker over the incident in Thornaby last November.

Williams was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 75 hours unpaid work at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

In mitigation, the court heard how he had fallen into a “cycle of hopelessness” after the breakdown of a relationship and being unable to work left him homeless.

Recorder Georgina Nolan also imposed an alcohol monitoring tag for up to 75 days and mental health treatment requirement.