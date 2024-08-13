Shoplifter assaulted Sainsbury's member of staff and two Cleveland Police officers

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:40 GMT
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 08:28 GMT
A shoplifter assaulted a supermarket assistant and two police officers when challenged.

Jonathan Williams, 38, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, became aggressive when confronted about taking some steak and cheese in a Sainsbury’s store.

He pushed the store worker and a female police officer who was called to the incident and tried to handcuff him.

Williams also kicked a male police officer several times in the shins when he was brought to the ground.

A shoplifter assaulted a supermarket assistant and two police officers when challenged in a Sainsbury's store.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft, common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker over the incident in Thornaby last November.

Williams was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 75 hours unpaid work at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

In mitigation, the court heard how he had fallen into a “cycle of hopelessness” after the breakdown of a relationship and being unable to work left him homeless.

Recorder Georgina Nolan also imposed an alcohol monitoring tag for up to 75 days and mental health treatment requirement.

