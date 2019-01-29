Sixth arrest made as body confirmed as missing 22-year-old Luke Jobson

Six teenagers have now been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter as a body found has been confirmed as that of missing Luke Jobson.

A major operation to find the 22-year-old, which involved dozens of volunteers, was launched in Yarm, Teesside, after he disappeared in the early hours of Saturday.

A body was found in the river in the town yesterday. It has now been confirmed as that of Luke.

Five teenagers, aged 16 and 18, arrested earlier on suspicion of manslaughter have now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police confirmed that a further 16-year-old boy has come forward today to speak to officers working on the inquiry.

The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and will be questioned in due course.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends at this very difficult time and specially trained officers will continue to support them.

"We are aware of various rumours and speculation circulating on social media but we would stress that sharing these further can be very distressing for Luke’s family as well as being unhelpful to our on-going inquiries.

"If anyone has information they believe could help our inquiries please pass this directly to Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting Event 14944."