Smirking burglar jailed after breaking into sister's Hartlepool home and stealing £1,000 worth of electrical items

This is the face of a serial burglar who broke into his sister's home and was all smiles after being arrested by police.

Paul Atkinson, who broke into his sister's house and stole a television, laptop, and other electrical goods worth £1,000, has been jailed for 12 months.

Atkinson was caught after blood found on the kitchen window sill was linked to him, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Harry Hadfield said the victim had left the house to stay with her boyfriend for a few days.

"When she returned it was immediately apparent she had been burgled," Mr Hadfield added.

"The rear kitchen window had been smashed, and there was glass on the kitchen floor.

"An untidy search had been carried out in the premises, and electrical and other goods valued at more than £1,000 had been taken.

"The victim says the burglary has left her and her child feeling nervous to be in the house."

Atkinson, 40, of Uppingham Street, Hartlepool, admitted burglary at Kendal Road, Hartlepool, between April 21 and 25 last year.

The court heard Atkinson was sentenced to 876 days in June last year, for two other burglaries, including one at the home of an elderly couple.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said in mitigation: "The two other burglaries were carried out before and after the burglary at the home of Mr Atkinson's sister.

"Had all three burglaries been dealt with at the same time, he may not have received a much longer sentence than he did.

"Mr Atkinson has been using his time well in prison, achieving trusted prisoner status.

"He had been transferred to Kirklevington in preparation for his release, but he is now back in Durham having been charged with the third burglary.

"He was due for release in August, subject to the sentence he receives for his latest offence."

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton jailed Atkinson for 12 months, to run concurrently with his present sentence.

The judge told him: "You could have admitted the offence at your sister's house.

"You did a stupid thing by denying it at the time, meaning it couldn't be dealt with until the blood sample had been tested.

"The sentence I have passed is designed to reflect what I would have given you had all of these offences been dealt with at once."