'Smirking' sex offender punished after assault at station Burger King

A 'smirking' sex offender who assaulted a woman in a fast food outlet has been dealt with in court.

Kyler John Mcloughlin, 22, of Stringer Terrace in Durham, was a 12 month community order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years after being found guilty of sexual assault.

His female victim was waiting in the queue at Burger King when she felt Mcloughlin sexually assaulting her from behind.

British Transport Police said when she turned around to confront Mcloughlin about what he had just done to her, he claimed he had been “looking for his ticket” and smirked and walked away.

The incident happened at the Burger King branch in York station, so the case was dealt with at York Magistrates' Court on January 22.

The victim was extremely upset and distressed by Mcloughlin’s actions. She reported the assault to an officer nearby and pointed out her attacker who was subsequently arrested.

Mcloughlin was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £500 in court costs and was banned from entering York city.

Investigating Officer PC Andy Jones said: “Mcloughlin’s behaviour at York station was completely unacceptable and left the victim extremely upset.

“No one should ever be subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour on the trains or at stations and we continue to encourage victims to report offences to us.

"If you are ever a victim of a sexual assault, please report it to us by sending a text to 61016.”