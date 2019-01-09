Soil and equipment from busted drugs farm donated to Hartlepool eco-school

Soil and gardening equipment seized from a busted drugs farm is being put to a much more positive use at a Hartlepool eco-school.

The Mail reported last week how an average of one cannabis farm a week is uncovered by police in Hartlepool over the past three years. The same day, officers revealed up to 400 plants valued at £350,000 had been seized in the town.

Now police are putting gardening equipment taken from a raided drugs farm to good use.

Soil, plant pots, and garden canes which were seized by police from a cannabis farm discovered on January 2 have been donated to West Park Primary School for use in its grounds.

A police spokesman said: "Once the farm was dismantled and the drugs taken away for disposal a large amount of equipment was left over which was seized to prevent it being used to set up a new farm.

"It seemed only fitting that this equipment be put to use in the community and West Park Primary School was suggested due to it’s status as an Eco School.

"Mr Bell the caretaker was on hand to receive the items and help unload them from the van."

Among those busted in drugs raids was Thanmanh Nguyen, 18, of no fixed abode, who was jailed this week after officers uncovered 260 plants growing in a house in St Paul's Road, Hartlepool. The plants were estimated to have a yield worth £221,000.