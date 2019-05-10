'Someone somewhere knows what happened to my boy' - family's heartbreaking plea to find missing Hartlepool man Scott Fletcher eight years on

The family of Scott Fletcher have spoken of their turmoil eight years after he disappeared from Hartlepool.

Scott, who was 27 when he went missing, was reportedly last seen on May 11, 2011, in a lay-by near to the former Jet garage on the A181.



His family is calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives are treating the case as a murder inquiry, but Scott’s body has never been recovered.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but were released without charge.

Scott’s mother, Julie Fletcher, has spoken of her family's living nightmare since her son went missing.

She said: “Someone somewhere knows what happened to my boy.

"His disappearance has left a huge void in our lives that will never been filled. His daughter will be a teenager soon and she’s spent more years without her dad than she has with him.

“I just want to bring him home so that we can say a proper goodbye and stop the longing and wondering about where he is.

“The whole family is broken and numb about what’s happened to Scott.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Green, of Cleveland Police, said: “We have made extensive inquiries into Scott’s case, including using specialist forensic technology.

"This is very much an open case and I would again appeal for people with information to come forward.

“There are people in the local community and beyond that know what happened to Scott, and if they don’t want to speak to us, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

"We must bring Scott home to his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.