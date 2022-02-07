Demi Belcher, 28, burgled a house in Turnbull Street, Hartlepool, last June with “accomplished burglar” Dwayne Ryan.

They sneaked in while the resident was unaware upstairs and stole a handbag, bank card, keys and a pair of trainers belonging to the homeowner’s daughter.

A number of trinkets given to the owner by her mother before she died were in the handbag.

Teesside Crown Court.

Belcher and Ryan, who were in a relationship at the time, then used the stolen bank card to by cigarettes and alcohol in local shops.

Both were found guilty of burglary and four counts of fraud at a trial at Teesside Crown Court late last year.

But Belcher, Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was given a suspended sentence when she was sentenced on Monday, February 7, after the court heard it was her first burglary.

In a victim impact statement, the householder told of the impact the burglary has had on her.

She said: “I still find myself constantly worrying about whether I have locked the doors or not.

"No one should have to feel scared or unsafe in their own home. Now I only feel safe if there’s other people in the house.”

Regarding the sentimental items stolen, she added: “I will never get those back and feel a piece of my mother has been lost forever.”

She was also left out of pocket at having to replace the house keys, her passport which was in her handbag, and her daughter’s trainers.

Belcher’s lawyer, Kelly Sherif, said she would probably not have got involved had it not been for Ryan.

Ms Sherif said: “While she does have offences for dishonesty, they are mostly thefts.

"She has never committed a burglary offence before.”

She added: “She’s extremely sorry for this offence. She is willing to take part in any kind of restorative justice in relation to the victim in this matter.”

Belcher was given a 12-month jail term, which was suspended for two years, plus 25 rehabilitation days and a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme.

