Starved dog was so thin he was barely alive and thought to be a plastic bag beside a road

This is the shocking state that a dog was found dumped beside a road and was so thin he was barely alive.

The RSPCA is now investigating the case and the lead inspector said she has never seen such a thin dog and was left 'horrified' by the state he was in.

The four-year-old black male Staffordshire bull terrier cross was found at 10.40am on Sunday on the side of a single track lane between Wolviston Back Lane and the A1185 in Billingham.

The spot he was found is close to Cowpen Woodland Walkway.

The member of the public who spotted the dog, now named Magic, thought he was a plastic bag at first glance before realising he was actually a very poorly, dumped dog.

He kindly took the poorly Staffie who is also suffering from a bad skin infection to nearby RSPCA Great Ayton Centre.

The RSPCA is appealing for information.

RSPCA inspector Clare Wilson is now investigating and said she has never seen such a thin dog.

She said: “I have done this job for nine years and am rarely shocked, but when I saw the condition of this poor dog I was so horrified and upset.

“He is as emaciated as a dog can possibly get while still being alive. I don't think he would still be here if he hadn't been found yesterday.

“The man who found him mistook him for a plastic bag at first glance but realised, thank goodness, that he was a dog and brought him to RSPCA Great Ayton animal centre to ask for our help.

“This poor dog also has a nasty and chronic skin infection, very dirty ear canals, discharge from his eyes and very long nails. He doesn't have a collar or a microchip so we do not know where he came from.

“It is clear to me that he has been dumped after someone has let him deteriorate to this poor state of health without seeking vet treatment for his many health problems. I took him straight to the vets and I’m investigating the matter.

“I want to appeal for anyone who has any information about who this dog's owner is or where he was living before he was dumped. I am very keen to find out what happened to this poor boy so would ask that anyone who knows where he has come from contacts us in complete confidence and leaves me a message so I can call them for more details.

“Thankfully Magic is looking a bit brighter today (Monday) and is eating small amounts so we are hopeful he will pull through and that we will be able to find him a foster home.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line and leave their details in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA continue to investigate cases such as Magic’s please donate by visiting: www.rspca.org.uk.give.