Stealing £263 of meat from Aldi and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Stephen Grainger, 71, of St Joseph’s Court, Hartlepool, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £131.62p compensation after he admitted jointly stealing £263.24p of meat from Aldi on February 22.

Robert Jeffrey Laycock, 51, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving while disqualified, without insurance and without an MoT certificate on November 17.

Kaylee Winspear, 31, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £131.62p compensation after she admitted jointly stealing £263.24p of meat from Aldi on February 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Stephen Eric Harmison, 43, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £40 costs after admitting harassment and possessing cannabis on May 3.

Alan Edward Nixon, 60, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance on September 28.

Andrew Battye, 57, of Studland Drive, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £345 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance on November 4.

Michael David McKenna, 53, of Kingfisher Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £76 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on the A689 at Newton Bewley on December 19, 2019.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.