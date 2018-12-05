Street robbery attack leaves 18-year-old woman with facial injuries

An 18-year-old woman has been left with injuries to her face after she was robbed and assaulted on a street.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses after she was targeted in Billingham earlier today.

The incident happened at around 11.50am on Hylton Road, between the junctions of Hollinside and Blakeston Road.

Two white men, dressed in dark clothing, are alleged to have attacked the lone woman, assaulting her and stealing items from her.

The woman suffered facial injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 222119.