Official crime statistics for August across Hartlepool have been released.

The Cleveland Police statistics for August have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. July’s figures are available here.

Twenty-nine incidents included 18 shoplifting offences and two anti-social behaviour reports.

Twenty-seven incidents near the junction with Oxford Road included 23 shoplifting cases.

Twenty-seven reports included 14 shoplifting incidents and seven anti-social behaviour cases.

Twenty-four incidents included 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and nine anti-social behaviour reports.

Twenty-three reports included 14 anti-social behaviour incidents and five violence and sexual offences (classed together).

Nineteen reports included 13 shoplifting incidents and two violence and sexual offences (classed together).

Eighteen cases included 11 anti-social behaviour reports and five shoplifting investigations.

Fourteen reports included seven shoplifting offences and two anti-social behaviour cases.

Thirteen reports included three violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour incidents.

Thirteen incidents included seven shoplifting cases and three burglary reports.

Twelve reports included five anti-social behaviour cases and three public order incidents.

Eleven reports included 10 anti-social behaviour incidents.

Eleven reports included eight anti-social behaviour incidents and three shoplifting cases.

Ten reports including four violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two public order incidents.

Ten offences included eight theft incidents.

The number of reported crimes to Hartlepool in August this year was 1,580. This compares to 1,541 in August 2018.

Numbers cover ongoing, completed and discontinued investigations. Crimes are said to have taken place "on or near" addresses.