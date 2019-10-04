One of the two speed cameras in Marina Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The Cleveland Police statistics cover August and have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. July’s figures are available at www.police.uk

Twenty-seven incidents near the junction with Oxford Road included 23 shoplifting cases.

church st

Morrison's, Clarence Road

Twenty-three reports included 14 anti-social behaviour incidents and five violence and sexual offences (classed together).

Hartlepool Borough Council's civic centre headquarters in Victoria Road.

Eighteen cases included 11 anti-social behaviour reports and five shoplifting investigations.

Middleton Grange shopping centre where the incident happened.

Thirteen reports included three violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour incidents.

laburnum

Twelve reports included five anti-social behaviour cases and three public order incidents.

Eleven reports included 10 anti-social behaviour incidents.

Eleven reports included eight anti-social behaviour incidents and three shoplifting cases.

Ten offences included eight theft incidents.

The number of reported crimes to Hartlepool in August this year was 1,580. This compares to 1,541 in August 2018.

Numbers cover ongoing, completed and discontinued investigations. Crimes are said to have taken place "on or near" addresses.

Dial 999 and ask for the police in an emergency. Emergencies are classed as incidents where there is risk of injury, serious damage to property, where you suspect a crime is in progress or need immediate police attendance. For all non-emergency incidents, call 101.

Fourteen reports included seven shoplifting offences and two anti-social behaviour cases.

Twenty-seven reports included 14 shoplifting incidents and seven anti-social behaviour cases.

Twenty-four incidents included 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and nine anti-social behaviour reports.

Nineteen reports included 13 shoplifting incidents and two violence and sexual offences (classed together).

