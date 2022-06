A man has been arrested following an alleged rape in Hartlepool last weekend.

Cleveland Police earlier said that the attack was alleged to have taken place in the early hours of last Sunday.

They said on Friday evening: “Detectives investigating an alleged rape in the early hours of Sunday 12th June in the Easington Road area of Hartlepool have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of rape.