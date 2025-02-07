Suspect named after he is accused of the Hartlepool rape of teenage schoolgirl
Stephen Scollard, 41, is also charged with committing two drugs offences on the same day.
He is said to have been in possession of Class C Tamazepam and to have supplied the drug.
All three alleged offences are said to have taken place in Hartlepool.
No pleas to the charges were entered when Scollard, who is 41 and from Taylor Grove, in Wingate, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the case.
Justices determined that the charges should be sent to nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Scollard was remanded in custody until Wednesday, March 5,
The identity of the alleged victim cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.