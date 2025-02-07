Suspect named after he is accused of the Hartlepool rape of teenage schoolgirl

A man has been remanded in custody after he was accused of raping a teenage schoolgirl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Scollard, 41, is also charged with committing two drugs offences on the same day.

He is said to have been in possession of Class C Tamazepam and to have supplied the drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three alleged offences are said to have taken place in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool case has been transferred to Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

No pleas to the charges were entered when Scollard, who is 41 and from Taylor Grove, in Wingate, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the case.

Justices determined that the charges should be sent to nearby Teesside Crown Court.

Scollard was remanded in custody until Wednesday, March 5,

The identity of the alleged victim cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.