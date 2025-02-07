Suspect named after he is accused of the Hartlepool rape of teenage schoolgirl

By Courtsdesk
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 15:50 BST
A man has been remanded in custody after he was accused of raping a teenage schoolgirl.

Stephen Scollard, 41, is also charged with committing two drugs offences on the same day.

Most Popular

He is said to have been in possession of Class C Tamazepam and to have supplied the drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three alleged offences are said to have taken place in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool case has been transferred to Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
The Hartlepool case has been transferred to Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

No pleas to the charges were entered when Scollard, who is 41 and from Taylor Grove, in Wingate, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the case.

Justices determined that the charges should be sent to nearby Teesside Crown Court.

Scollard was remanded in custody until Wednesday, March 5,

The identity of the alleged victim cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice