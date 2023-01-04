Sydenham Road in Hartlepool blocked off due to ongoing police incident with forensic officers on the scene

The road has been blocked off by the police on the morning of Wednesday, January 4, between the junctions of Kendal Road and Brenda Road.

Footage taken from the incident shows a large police presence, including masked forensic officers taking photographs of the scene.

There are at least five police vehicles present and both ends of the section off road have been taped off by the police along with other sections of the street.

Police officers can also be seen guarding the entry to both ends of the sectioned off road.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to a report of an incident at 3am this morning, Wednesday 4th January, on Sydenham Road in Hartlepool.

“No further information can be provided at this time whilst enquiries continue. Officers will be investigating the incident in the areas of Sydenham Road and Brenda Road until further notice.”

A large police presence on Sydenham Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Sections of Sydenham Road taped off. Picture by FRANK REID

A forensic officer taking photographs of the scene on Sydenham Road. Picture by FRANK REID