Teen arrested after seven-year-old girl hurt in alleged Hartlepool moped hit-and-run

A teenager has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl was hurt in and alleged hit-and-run collision in Hartlepool.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:52 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after the girl was hit by a black moped around 7pm on Friday, October 29, at the junction of Raby Road and Hart Lane.

Officers say the moped did not stop and three riders made off.

Read More

Read More
Get the best Hartlepool Mail stories delivered to your inbox - here's how to sig...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The girl was taken to hospital and later released with minor injuries.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, fail to stop, no licence, no insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a class B drug and leaving the scene of a road traffic collision.

He was released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, witnessed the moped earlier or anyone may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 183906.Dash cam footage can also be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-girl-injured-in-collision-in-hartlepool

The junction of Raby Road and Hart Lane. Picture: Google Images

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.