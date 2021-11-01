Teen arrested after seven-year-old girl hurt in alleged Hartlepool moped hit-and-run
A teenager has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl was hurt in and alleged hit-and-run collision in Hartlepool.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after the girl was hit by a black moped around 7pm on Friday, October 29, at the junction of Raby Road and Hart Lane.
Officers say the moped did not stop and three riders made off.
The girl was taken to hospital and later released with minor injuries.
A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, fail to stop, no licence, no insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a class B drug and leaving the scene of a road traffic collision.
He was released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, witnessed the moped earlier or anyone may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 183906.Dash cam footage can also be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-girl-injured-in-collision-in-hartlepool