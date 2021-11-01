Teen arrested after seven-year-old girl hurt in alleged Hartlepool moped hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after the girl was hit by a black moped around 7pm on Friday, October 29, at the junction of Raby Road and Hart Lane.

Officers say the moped did not stop and three riders made off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl was taken to hospital and later released with minor injuries.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, fail to stop, no licence, no insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a class B drug and leaving the scene of a road traffic collision.

He was released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, witnessed the moped earlier or anyone may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 183906.Dash cam footage can also be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-girl-injured-in-collision-in-hartlepool

The junction of Raby Road and Hart Lane. Picture: Google Images

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.