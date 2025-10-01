A teenage boy was left unconscious in the street after being chased and attacked by a group of up to 40 youths.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old boy was assaulted in Mowbray Road, at the Fens, Hartlepool, on Saturday, September 27.

Police say a group of around 40 youths aged 14-16 gathered in Kesteven Road around 8.10pm and the victim was chased along Cromer Walk, to Mowbray Road where he was attacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was left unconscious and suffered facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The incident is said to have started in Kesteven Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

Police said: “Officers believe that there are a number of witnesses who were present at the time and would ask for them to come forward, and anyone with dash cam footage to contact Cleveland Police.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and remains on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 185924.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.