Teenage boy, 15, left unconscious after being attacked by group of 'around 40 youths' in Hartlepool
The 15-year-old boy was assaulted in Mowbray Road, at the Fens, Hartlepool, on Saturday, September 27.
Police say a group of around 40 youths aged 14-16 gathered in Kesteven Road around 8.10pm and the victim was chased along Cromer Walk, to Mowbray Road where he was attacked.
He was left unconscious and suffered facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Police said: “Officers believe that there are a number of witnesses who were present at the time and would ask for them to come forward, and anyone with dash cam footage to contact Cleveland Police.”
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and remains on police bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 185924.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.