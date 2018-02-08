Teenage danger driver led police on 111mph chase after stealing his grandad's car

A teenage burglar who stole his grandad's car and led police on a 111mph chase has been jailed.

The pursuit along the A19 only ended when the Renault Scenic's engine caught fire and officers found Ryan Sayers, 19, still behind the wheel with a terrified passenger alongside him.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Sayers, from Hartlepool, had been on bail for a burglary when he vandalised a flat by pouring cans of paint over rooms before breaking into his aunt's home months later and stealing his grandad's vehicle.

Prosecutor Chris Morrison told Teesside Crown Court that the attack on the flat in Parliament Road, Middlesbrough, on August 20 was so traumatic for the owner that he did not want to go anywhere near it again.

The man arrived to find that the front door was locked and bolted from inside, and a burglar had smashed a window a the rear to enter it.

Mr Morrison said: "The Crown has no idea as to the motive for the vandalism.

"There was paint splashed around from several paint cans, and his fingerprints were found on one of them."

Sayers stole the Renault Scenic from his aunt's home on Ayresome Green Lane, Middlesbrough, which he burgled in the early hours when his grandfather was staying there.

Police saw him pick up a male from a house and when they tried to stop the car Sayers accelerated away at speed.

He reached a speed of 111mph before turning off towards Kirklevington where the engine caught fire.

Mr Morrison said that Sayers was arrested still behind the wheel, and his passenger who had been pleading with him to stop was in a terrified state.

Judge Howard Crowson told Sayers that he would reduce the sentence because of his age, rather than impose consecutive sentences which might crush his hopes.

Sayers, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for 18 months and until he passes an extended driving test, after he pleaded guilty to two burglaries and dangerous driving.