A teenage motorist has been banned from the road after he was caught drink driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Musgrave, 18, who is from Hartlepool, admitted the offence when the case was heard at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court at the end of last month.

The court was told that a test showed Musgrave produced a reading of 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Hartlepool teenager Charlie Musgrave was caught drink driving on London Road, Yateley, in Hampshire.

Musgrave, of Caistor Drive, committed the offence in London Road, Yateley, Hampshire, on February 9.

He was banned from driving for 17 months although this will be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a driver safety course by January 2026.

Musgrave was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, a £120 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The overall £505 sum will be paid in monthly instalments of £130 from the end of March.