Teenage Hartlepool motorist banned from road after drink driving in Hampshire

By Courtsdesk
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:37 BST

A teenage motorist has been banned from the road after he was caught drink driving.

Charlie Musgrave, 18, who is from Hartlepool, admitted the offence when the case was heard at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court at the end of last month.

The court was told that a test showed Musgrave produced a reading of 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Hartlepool teenager Charlie Musgrave was caught drink driving on London Road, Yateley, in Hampshire.

Musgrave, of Caistor Drive, committed the offence in London Road, Yateley, Hampshire, on February 9.

He was banned from driving for 17 months although this will be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a driver safety course by January 2026.

Musgrave was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, a £120 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The overall £505 sum will be paid in monthly instalments of £130 from the end of March.

