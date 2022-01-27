Teenage Hartlepool schoolboy charged with riding electric scooter without valid licence

The Hartlepool boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of one count of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The incident is said to have taken place last summer along a main road in town.

The case is due to be heard for the first time later this week at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The Hartlepool case is due to be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

