Teenager arrested after 60-year-old man suffers 'serious' injuries in Hartlepool alleyway assault

A 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with “serious” injuries following an assault in an alleyway.

A 17-year-old youth, who was said to be “in a group of other males”, has been arrested in connection with the alleged Hartlepool attack.

The Great North Air Ambulance landed near fields off West View Road following the incident on Sunday, May 18, at around 5.30pm.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were also alerted and the casualty was eventually taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital by road.

The Great North Air Ambulance lands in fields off West View Road following reports of an assault. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool News and Alerts.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers were called by ambulance service colleagues to an alleyway between Troutpool Close and Firby Close, in Hartlepool, to a report of an assault on a 60-year-old man by a male suspect who was in a group of other males.

“The victim sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries and he is receiving treatment in James Cook University Hospital where his current condition is described as stable.

“A 17-year-old boy is currently being questioned in connection with the report and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 5.40pm.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”

An NEAS spokesperson said they were called “to treat a patient with a head injury”, adding: "We dispatched a paramedic ambulance, air ambulance and clinical team leader to the scene in the Hartlepool area. One patient was treated and taken to hospital by road."

