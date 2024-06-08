Teenager arrested following emergency lockdown at Hartlepool's St Hild's School will face 'no further police action'
St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, was closed for around 90 minutes on Monday, March 18, with staff and pupils remaining inside the premises after the end of the normal school day.
The school said it “acted swiftly” to protect “our school community” after the alarm was raised.
Scores of anxious relatives lined King Oswy Drive alongside police officers before the school reopened at around 5.10pm and children were allowed to leave.
Cleveland Police said threats were allegedly made to two boys at the school by another youth.
The force added that a 16-year-old boy was arrested elsewhere and taken into custody.
He was later conditionally bailed on suspicion of making threats to kill and malicious communications.
Inquiries continued and police have now confirmed that he will face no further action.
Hartlepool CID stated: “After an extensive investigation where all possible lines of enquiry were followed, there will be no further police action against the teenager and he has therefore been released without charge.”
St Hild’s stressed back in March that “the incident in question is out in the community, not in the school”.
The chief executive of its controlling NEAT Academy Trust, Debi Bailey, said at the time: "We acted swiftly alongside Cleveland Police, following established protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all pupils and staff.
“The safety of our school community is paramount and we will always take decisive action to uphold it.”