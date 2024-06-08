Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager arrested following a “safety concern” which triggered a school lockdown will face “no further police action”.

St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, was closed for around 90 minutes on Monday, March 18, with staff and pupils remaining inside the premises after the end of the normal school day.

The school said it “acted swiftly” to protect “our school community” after the alarm was raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of anxious relatives lined King Oswy Drive alongside police officers before the school reopened at around 5.10pm and children were allowed to leave.

Police outside St Hild's Church of England School after it entered partial lockdown in March.

Cleveland Police said threats were allegedly made to two boys at the school by another youth.

The force added that a 16-year-old boy was arrested elsewhere and taken into custody.

He was later conditionally bailed on suspicion of making threats to kill and malicious communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Hild's Church of England School went into partial lockdown following concerns regarding pupil safety in March.

Inquiries continued and police have now confirmed that he will face no further action.

Hartlepool CID stated: “After an extensive investigation where all possible lines of enquiry were followed, there will be no further police action against the teenager and he has therefore been released without charge.”

St Hild’s stressed back in March that “the incident in question is out in the community, not in the school”.

The chief executive of its controlling NEAT Academy Trust, Debi Bailey, said at the time: "We acted swiftly alongside Cleveland Police, following established protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all pupils and staff.

“The safety of our school community is paramount and we will always take decisive action to uphold it.”