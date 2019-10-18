Teenager arrested as police tackle anti-social behaviour problem in Seaton Carew
A teenager has been arrested as police tackle a growing anti-social behaviour problem in Seaton Carew – which has seen more than 80 reports made to police in just four months
On Thursday, October 17, a 17-year-old was arrested at the Elizabeth Way shops for committing a public order offence.
This arrest comes after the Cleveland Police received more than 80 reports of anti-social behaviour in the Elizabeth Way area over a four month period.
Police have also received multiple reports of criminal damage, violence offence and burglary in the vicinity during this time.
Despite numerous dispersal orders, which had been in place over a number of weekends, the pattern of behaviour had become more frequent and prompted a stronger police response in the area.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “We try to deal with antisocial behaviour by educating the young people who come to our attention, by explaining how their behaviour affects members of the public and local businesses.
“We have had to escalate our response by using the dispersal powers available to us but certain individuals continued to ignore our advice resulting in one arrest on suspicion of a public order offence.
“We do not want to criminalise young adults and ruin their futures but unfortunately sometimes this is the only option we are left with to show that enough is enough. If the issues continue then this will not be the last arrest we make.”
The teenager remains in police custody.
Anyone with concerns can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.